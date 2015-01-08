'Dork Diaries 7': Fiction that feels real

Do you want a book that represents your life? Have your enemies ever stolen your backstage tickets to your favorite band? You may like "Dork Diaries 7: Tales From a Not-So-Glam TV Star," by Rachel Reneé Russell (Aladdin). If the previous scenario was intriguing, keep on reading. I recommend this book because it seems so real, even though it's fiction. For example, there are three bullies who commit identity theft, and there are three girls who are on a reality TV show. The bullies try everything to get in their way. Are the bullies successful? Read the book and find out. I give this book 5 smiles