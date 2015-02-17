Double your fun (or not) as twin brothers

THE GOOD SIDE

We are twin brothers, and being a twin can be the best experience ever. Kids constantly want to hang out with friends, but having a twin brother fixes that problem. You can play games and sports with your twin brother so you don't have to go over to your friend's house to play basketball.

If you go to a new school and you are scared to meet kids, you always have your twin to talk to. If you get hurt or sick, your twin is there to help. Sometimes your twin can save you from a terrible accident or dangerous people. Having a twin brother can be a great experience.

THE BAD SIDE

Having a twin brother can be weird or freaky. It's very strange to live with someone that looks exactly like you. Some twin brothers get in fights and hate each other. If one twin brother causes trouble, so does the other. Sometimes twin brothers tell lies about each other. Sometimes twins can seriously hurt each other. Next time you want a twin brother, think twice or you may end up regretting it. We were born on June 18, 2004 at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. We were two months premature and we only weighed three pounds each.

We think it is mostly good!