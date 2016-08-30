Drawing is my favorite hobby

You’re walking through the art museum and you see a painting that looks like a 4-year-old drew it. However, you go online and look it up. Your eyes widen and your jaw drops as you read the price: $43.8 million. Then it hits you — you decide that you will take an art class and maybe one day you also will sell a painting for millions.

I think drawing is the best hobby. You can create art anywhere as long as you have two things: pencils and paper. It’s good to start at a young age because it gives you a chance to start using your brain and to be creative. Also, it is an opportunity to challenge thinking skills and develop learning skills.

I started to take art class when I was 5. My teacher is Mr. Yang Zhao. He is a distinguished art director and artist. His work can be found in museums, corporations, and worldwide private collections. Most of his students, including his two sons, have gotten into specialized high schools and colleges. My goal is to follow in their footsteps and do the same.

My art school is Morning Sun Art, and it is located in Flushing, and I really enjoy myself there every week. I am given the chance to work on different types of art. Sometimes I do still life, oil pastel, sketches, cartoons, and many more options.

Taking this art class is truly beneficial to me because in elementary school I won many art awards, including the school’s yearbook cover design contest. I was able to display my artwork in the Vanilla Café’s art gallery in Flushing. One day you’re just a normal persona, the next you might become a millionaire.