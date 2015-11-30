Easy Bake Oven, Girl Scout Cookie Oven reviews

We checked out two ovens: Girl Scout Cookie Oven and Easy Bake Ultimate Oven

Abigail tested the Easy Bake Oven (Easy Bake). She wrote: This oven is a wonderful way to be creative and have fun. For a beginner chef, though, I think the instructions need to be more specific. It comes with mixes and I made a cookie made from chocolate and pink sugar. I mixed chocolate and lemon frosting. The cookies were good!

Mia tested the Girl Scout Cookie Oven (Wicked Cool Toys). She wrote: The oven is green, white and purple, and it has the official Girl Scout logo on the front right above the oven window. It is approximately 9 by 11 inches and looks like a toaster. I liked the taste of the cookies. They tasted like real Girl Scout cookies! It was fun and I liked mixing and measuring the ingredients, which was easy for kids to do. I thought it was almost perfect — my only complaint was the warming tray does not melt the chocolate just right.

RATINGS 4.5 smiles (out of five)