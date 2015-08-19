Hey, kids! Here is your chance to show off your amazing drawing talents! It's time to enter Kidsday's 37th annual Art Contest.

Compete within your age group for prizes of Kidsday T-shirts and the chance to have your artwork appear in Kidsday. Your artwork will be judged by some of Kidsday's very best artists and reporters.

Winners in each category will have their work featured in the Sunday, Dec. 27, issue of Kidsday. Even if you don't win, your drawings may appear in a future issue of Kidsday.

HERE ARE THE RULES

1. Kids through age 16 may enter.

2. Entries must be postmarked no later than Friday, Nov. 20. Each drawing must include your name, age, address, phone number, T-shirt size and category.

3. Drawings can be done in color. Use crayons, coloring pens, whatever you think will make your drawing look fantastic!

4.Enter as many categories and drawings as you like, but label each entry with the category, your name, age, address and telephone number.

5. Make your drawings on white, unlined 8-by-11-inch paper. Do not make drawings larger than this. (Hint: Don't "fill" the entire page with your artwork.)

6.All drawings must be original. No copying allowed.

7. In each category, prizes of Kidsday T-shirts will be awarded in these four age groups: age 6 and younger, ages 7 to 9, ages 10 to 12 and ages 13 to 16.

8. Artwork will not be returned.

CATEGORIES

ANIMALS: Draw your favorite animals, house pets, zoo animals and wildlife.

CARTOONS: Create your own comic characters; illustrate your favorite jokes. Think of space or fantasy characters, too. Do not draw famous comic-strip or cartoon characters. Be original. You can do one-panel boxes or comic strips.

GETTING ALONG: Everyday situations, including family gatherings, schoolyards, kids playing, romance, brothers and sisters, friendships, etc.

MUSIC: Draw musical instruments, your favorite rock, classical, hip-hop, dance, rap or country musicians, people dancing, DJs, CDs, or kids listening to music on their iPods.

PORTRAITS: Draw your favorite celebrity, comedian, politician, actor or sports star. You can even draw yourself!

SPORTS: People playing a sport, equipment, fans, seasonal sports, recreational sports, sports stars in action.