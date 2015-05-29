'Evil Spy School' review

The book I read is called "Evil Spy School," by Stuart Gibbs (Simon & Schuster). The main character's name is Ben, and he goes to a secret school for spies in Washington, D.C. He accidently blows up his principal's office with a mortar and he then gets kicked out of his school. Then he gets taken by force to another spy school that is evil. He starts to have a crush on one of the girls there, but will he be able to get out and stop what they're doing? This book is good if you like detective stories, and lots of action! To find out how it ends, read the book! It's for kids up to age 12.