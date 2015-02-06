Exploring nature and animals at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge

The Quogue Wildlife Refuge is a great place to go that is near Hampton Bays. There are many animals that you can see and read about. Most of them were rescued, some were given to them. Also, you can hike through the woods on a tour. They have a building that you can go into and look at tortoises, snakes, a tarantula and bearded dragons. Another fun fact is they have a lot of seasonal events such as the spooky walk, Easter egg hunt, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. Another thing is you can have a birthday there.

Something else that is cool is there are seven different tracks. Also, they have different habitats such as the pine bogs, wetlands, a field, and tidal estuary. Also, you can go to an Earth Day celebration. The refuge used to be where ice was harvested. You can visit an ice harvesting museum. It is located: 3 Old Country Rd., Quogue. Call 631-653-4771, or online: quoguewildliferefuge.org