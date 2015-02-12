Grab your kids' dancing shoes -- there's a Family Dance Off at Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn) on Sunday, Feb. 15.

Presented by The Rock and Roll Playhouse, NYC Soul Dance-Party DJ Jonathan Toubin will host the Dance Off, playing music from the 1950s and 1960s. During the event, kids can learn how to DJ, play records and show off their dance moves.

Charlotte Holst Douglas will also host an innovative vinyl art project with guitar straps for kids during the event.

All proceeds will be donated to The Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation, a children's music charity.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with the Dance Off at 11 a.m. The art project will be held from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Price: $15 for one child and one adult, $20 for two children and one adult, $25 for one child and two adults and $30 for two children and two adults. For more information, visit brooklynbowl.com.