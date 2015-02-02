Family-friendly performances on Long Island in February

Children love watching their favorite characters come to life onstage, and there's no shortage of theatrical events on Long Island. Since many of the shows require some forethought, here's a sampling of family-friendly shows throughout February to help you plan a fun-filled day.

“Legally Blonde, The Musical” at Valley Stream Central High School (135 Fletcher Ave., Vallety Stream) on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Valley Stream Central High School will be presenting the full production of “Legally Blonde, The Musical” live on stage. Price: $10.

“Jim Henson's Sid the Science Kid” at Tilles Center (Route 25A, Brookville) on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. A show for children ages 3 and older, based on the PBS KIDS television series and produced by The Jim Henson Company, in which teacher Susie leads Sid, Gabriela, Gerald and May through a scientific and musical adventure. Price: $15 to $50.

“Little Bo-Peep and the Great Lost Sheep Caper” at Theatre Three (412 Main St., Port Jefferson) on Saturday, Feb. 7, Wednesday, Feb. 18, Thursday, Feb. 19, Friday, February 20 and Saturday, Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. Children's comedy in which shepherdess Little Bo-Peep is put on trial for the lost sheep. Price: $10.

“Neverland, The Ballet” at Madison Theatre at Molloy College (1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre) on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. In an enchanted adventure, some of the students of Broadway Dance Academy perform a full-length ballet of Neverland. Follow Wendy, John and Micheal as Peter Pan and Tinkerbell take them on a whirlwind of adventures. Price: $25.

Sensory Friendly Performance: “Pinkalicious” at CM Performing Arts Center (931 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale) on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. House lights remain on during the show; the volume will be lowered and children will be allowed to sing, talk and vocalize. Price: $12.

Paper Bag Players: Hot Feet at Landmark on Main Street (232 Main St., Port Washington) on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. Children's interactive musical performance set on hot city streets; for pre-K through grade 3. Price: $18.

“Aladdin” at BroadHollow Theatre Company (700 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont) on Sunday, Feb. 8 at noon. Musical comedy by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, adapted from the 1992 Disney animated film, based on ancient folk tales including “One Thousand and One Nights.” Price: $12 ($10 in advance).

"Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr.” at Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts (2 E. Main St.) on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 16 through Friday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 21 and Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. Musical by Alan Menken, based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, about a young mermaid willing to give up her life in the sea and her identity as a mermaid to gain a human soul and the love of a human prince. Price: $15.

“The Snow Queen” at John W. Engeman Theater (250 Main St., Northport) on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. through March 8. Children's production, based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, centering on the struggle between good and evil. Price: $15.