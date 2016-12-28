Parents, kids complain about faulty Hatchimals

Millions of kids shrieked with delight when they unwrapped their Hatchimals, but some of them may be singing a different tune after trying to play with them.

Hatchimals, the most in-demand toy on the market this holiday season, is supposed to hatch from the egg it comes in, but some people are reporting on social media that their Hatchimals never broke free.

Hatchimals were in limited supply this year and some parents spent double and even triple their retail price ($60) in order to have them by the holidays.

“We've been trying to get our hatchimal to hatch for two hours and it won't do anything,” tweeted Cara Nan.

Facebook user Tina-Marie Armand wrote of Spin Master, the company that makes the toys, “still no call back, no response to my emails or messages. The customer service line doesn't even ring anymore!”

Spin Master has issued a statement in response to the social media firestorm:

“While the vast majority of children have had a magical experience with Hatchimals, we have also heard from consumers who have encountered challenges. We are 100% committed to bringing the magic of Hatchimals to all of our consumers. To ensure all queries receive a timely response, we have increased the number of Consumer Care representatives, extended our hours, and increased the capacity for callers in the queue to help prevent calls dropped due to the holiday volume.”

The company also released a list of tips and tricks to hatching your Hatchimal -- such as making sure the plastic locks that keep the toy in place are turned at a 90-degree angle before starting the process and various instructional videos in response to frequently asked questions.