Feeding the kids: Banana cake

In my ongoing quest to find tasty, kid-friendly food that's appropriate for the whole family, this week I chose a delicious dessert. I found the recipe in "Ella's Kitchen: The Big Baking Book" (Hamlyn; $19.99).

Go Bananas Cake

(Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients

- 1 stick unsalted butter, softened plus extra for greasing

- 2 very ripe bananas

- Squeeze of lemon juice

- 1/3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

- 1 egg, beaten

- 1/4 cup whole milk

- 2 cups all-purpose white flour

- 2 teaspoons baking powder

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease an 8-inch round cake pan and line the bottom and sides with parchment paper. Grease the paper.

2. Cut 20 or so thin slices of banana, toss them in the lemon juice and set aside. Mash the remaining banana in a separate bowl.

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

3. Put the butter and sugar into another bowl and beat well until smooth. Stir in the egg, milk and mashed banana.

4. Sift the flour and baking powder into the bowl and mix until just combined. Spoon the batter into the prepared pan and level the top.

5. Arrange the banana slices over the cake and bake in the oven for 35-40 minutes, or until just firm to the touch and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Store in an airtight container for up to three days.