Feeding the kids: Chicken potpie soup

In my ongoing quest to find tasty, kid-friendly food that's appropriate for the whole family, this week I chose a warm soup, perfect for a cold day. I found the recipe in “The Skinnytaste Cookbook: Light on Calories, Big on Flavor,” by Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter; $30).

Chicken Potpie Soup

(Serves 6)

Ingredients

— 1/4 cup unbleached all-purpose flour (or 2 tablespoons cornstarch for gluten-free)

— 4 cups fat-free milk

— 1 1/4 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

— 1 (10-ounce) package frozen classic mixed vegetables (peas, carrots, green beans, corn)

— 1 large celery stalk, chopped

— 1/2 medium onion, chopped

— 8 ounces sliced cremini mushrooms

— 2 tablespoons chicken Better Than Bouillon

— Pinch of dried thyme

— Freshly cracked black pepper

— 2 medium Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and diced

— Kosher salt, if needed

Directions

1. In a small bowl, make a slurry by whisking together 1/2 cup cold water and the flour or cornstarch if making this gluten-free. Set aside.

2. In a large pot, combine 1 1/2 cups water and the milk and slowly bring to a boil over medium-low heat. Add the chicken, frozen vegetables, celery, onion, mushrooms, bouillon, thyme and black pepper to taste and return to a boil.

3. Partially cover, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes.

4. Remove the chicken and set it aside. Continue to cook the soup until the vegetables are soft, about 5 more minutes. Add the potatoes and cook until soft, about 5 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, chop or shred the chicken into small pieces. Add the chicken to the soup and slowly stir in the slurry.

6. Cook until the soup thickens, 2 to 3 minutes. Adjust salt and black pepper to taste and serve.