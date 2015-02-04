Feeding the kids: Lasagna cupcakes
In my ongoing quest to find tasty, kid-friendly food that's appropriate for the whole family, this week I chose a clever dinner dish. I found the recipe in "Betty Crocker Tiny Bites" (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; $16.99).
Lasagna Cupcakes
(Makes 12 servings)
Ingredients
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 egg
- 1 jar organic pasta sauce (any variety)
- 2 cups frozen Italian sausage-style soy protein crumbles
- 36 round pot sticker (gyoza) wrappers
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions
1. Heat oven to 375 F. Spray 12 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray. In small bowl, mix ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese and egg. In another small bowl, mix pasta sauce and soy protein crumbles.
2. Place 1 round wrapper in bottom of each muffin cup; top each with 1 heaping tablespoon pasta sauce mixture and 1 tablespoon cheese mixture. Repeat layers, ending with pasta sauce mixture. Sprinkle each with mozzarella cheese.
3. Spray large sheet of foil with cooking spray; place sprayed side down over pan. Bake 15 minutes. Uncover; bake 15 minutes longer. Let stand about 15 minutes before serving.