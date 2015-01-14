Feeding the kids: Mini Cinnamon Bun Treats

In my ongoing quest to find tasty, kid-friendly food that's appropriate for the whole family, this week I chose an easy breakfast or dessert treat. I found the recipe in "Betty Crocker Tiny Bites" (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; $16.99).

Mini Cinnamon Bun Treats

(Makes 16 mini buns)

Ingredients

- 1/3 cup packed brown sugar

- 3 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

- 1 can (8-oz) refrigerated seamless dough sheet

- 1/4 cup butter, softened

- 16 paper lollipop sticks

- 1 oz cream cheese (from 3-oz package), softened

- 1 tablespoon butter, softened

- 1/4 cup powdered sugar

- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla

- 3 teaspoons milk

Directions

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray 16 mini muffin cups with cooking spray. In small bowl, mix brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice.

2. Unroll dough sheet on lightly floured surface. Spread with 1/4 cup butter; sprinkle with brown sugar mixture, pressing lightly. Starting with long side, roll dough up tightly. Cut into 16 (3/4-inch) slices. Place slices, cut side down, in muffin cups.

3. Bake 13 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Immediately remove buns from pans; insert lollipop stick into side of each bun. Cool on cooling racks 30 minutes.

4. In medium bowl, beat cream cheese and 1 tablespoon butter with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Gradually beat in powdered sugar and vanilla. Slowly beat in milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, until glaze is thin enough to drizzle. Spoon glaze into small, resealable food-storage plastic bag; seal bag. Cut off tiny corner of bag; squeeze bag to drizzle glaze over buns. Store in refrigerator.