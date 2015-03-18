Feeding the kids: Strawberry apple bars

In my ongoing quest to find tasty, kid-friendly food that's appropriate for the whole family, this week I chose a healthy snack. I found the recipe in "Ella's Kitchen: The Big Baking Book" (Hamlyn, $19.99).

Strawberries and Apples Nibbly Slices

(Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing

2 cups rolled oats

1/3 cup steel-cut oats

1/3 cup raisins

2/3 cup chopped dried apples

1/3 cup chopped dried strawberries or dried cherries

1/3 cup honey

1 egg, beaten

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8-inch square cake pan or shallow baking pan and line the bottom and sides with parchment paper, creasing the paper at the corners. Grease the paper.

2. In a bowl, mix together the two types of oats, raisins, apples and strawberries or cherries.

3. Put the butter and honey into a saucepan and heat gently until the butter has melted but the mixture is not boiling. Pour the honey mixture over the dry ingredients, add the egg and mix together well.

4. Spoon the mixture into the prepared pan, level the top and press down firmly. Bake in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes, until turning pale golden. Let cool completely in the pan. To serve, cut into 12 slices. Store in an airtight container for up to four days.