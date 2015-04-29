Feeding the kids: Strawberry cream brunch cake

In my ongoing quest to find tasty, kid-friendly food appropriate for the whole family, this week I chose a delicious cake, perfect for a Sunday brunch or a sweet dessert. I found the recipe in “The Big Book of Bread" (Betty Crocker; $19.99).

Strawberry Cream Brunch Cake

(Makes 16 servings)

Ingredients

(For filling)

- 1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

- 1/4 cup sugar

- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

- 1 egg

(For cake)

- 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

- 3/4 cup sugar

- 3/4 cup cold butter

-1/2 teaspoon baking powder

- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

- 1/4 teaspoon salt

- 3/4 cup sour cream

- 1 teaspoon almond extract

- 1 egg

- 1/2 cup strawberry or raspberry preserves

- 1/2 cup sliced almonds

Directions

1. Heat oven to 350°F. Grease bottom and side of 10-inch springform pan or 11×7-inch (2-quart) glass baking dish with shortening; lightly flour.

2. In small bowl, mix all filling ingredients until smooth; set aside.

3. In large bowl, mix 2¼ cups flour and ¾ cup sugar. Cut in butter, using pastry blender or fork, until mixture looks like coarse crumbs. Reserve 1 cup of the crumb mixture. Stir baking powder, baking soda, salt, sour cream, almond extract and egg into remaining crumb mixture. Spread batter over bottom and 2 inches up side (about ¼ inch thick) of pan

4. Pour filling over batter. Carefully spoon preserves evenly over filling. Mix almonds and reserved crumb mixture; sprinkle over preserves.

5. Bake springform pan 50 to 60 minutes, 11×7-inch dish for 35 to 45 minutes, or until filling is set and crust is deep golden brown. Cool 15 minutes; remove side of springform pan. Serve warm or cool. Store covered in refrigerator.