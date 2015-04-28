Free diapers for babies who share royal birthday

Is your baby’s due date the same as Will and Kate’s baby's? If your child is born on the same day as the royal wee one, Huggies will give your personal little prince or princess a free pack of Size 1 Huggies Little Snugglers Diapers, which has 35 diapers, enough for close to a week.

An average of 11,000 babies are born each day in the United States, according to statistics from the federal Centers for Disease Control provided by Huggies. “At Huggies, we believe every baby deserves a royal welcome,” Huggies Brand Vice President Eleonora Daireaux said in a news release.

U.S. parents can email proof of birth to Huggies@AltaResources.com by July 1 to redeem a free voucher. Proof of birth can include birth certificates, a published birth announcement or hospital birth announcement.

