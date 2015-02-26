Freeport's fun Nautical Mile

The Nautical Mile is located on Woodcleft Avenue in Freeport. When superstorm Sandy devastated our town, I was so upset to lose my house and toys. I was sad that my favorite place to go in Freeport was flooded, too.

It took more than a year to rebuild it, and now it is beautiful again. The Mile is a fun place to visit during the day or night. There are lots of tasty places to eat, mini golf, a park, and even delicious Italian ices.

During the summer, I like to ride my bike and scooter on the Mile. There is even a summer festival held each year in June.

My favorite part about the Mile is that it is located on the waterfront so you can watch the boats pass by while taking in the salty smell of the bay.