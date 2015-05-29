Gardening event for kids at Eisenhower Park

Long Island kids can roll up their sleeves and plant flowers on Friday at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

The Child Care Council of Nassau is hosting the 18th annual Stand for Children Day from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Field 2 near the playground. More than 200 children from day care centers, as well as local families, are expected to attend and plant annuals in the Children's Garden. The plants were donated by both the County Parks department and Atlantic Nursery in Freeport.

Stand for Children Day commemorates the first Stand for Children rally in Washington, D.C., in 1996, which attracted more than 300,000 people at the Lincoln Memorial. The event is dedicated to children's well-being and development, especially quality and affordable child care. The planting symbolizes a "re-confirmation of the community's commitment to quality child care and early education," according to a news release.

There will also be an interactive children's musical performed by Beth and Scott as well as an opportunity to speak with Nassau County public officials.