Getting creative at the Hampton Art Space

The Hampton Art Space is a great place to go anytime of the year to paint a plate, a pencil case, a vase, a piggy bank or an ornament. There is a huge variety of paints, stencils, brushes and stamps. You can make pottery for a holiday or make a nice piece of art for a friend. You can even have a birthday party there. If you do you can have pizza and drinks right in the studio.

You can also take drawing lessons there. Don't worry if you can't draw or don't think you are creative, the instructors are really great and they will you make your work look great.

Kids just have a good time being creative there. I also like it because they have really low prices. For more information, you can check their website: hamptonartspace.com. They are located: 21 W. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays. Call: 631-594-3120