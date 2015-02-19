Getting into the swim of things

Do you thirst for adventure, competition and excitement? Well, I have the perfect place for you. It is LIAC, the Long Island Aquatic Club in Garden City.

I started swimming when I was really young and loved it. Soon I wanted to join a team. I heard about LIAC and I wanted to see if I could make it onto a team. They have different levels of teams and even if you don't make the team, they have swim classes that help you improve your stroke and swim faster so you can eventually get on a team. It's fun being on a team because you make new friends from other parts of Long Island. The practices are long and sometimes not so easy. We practice five times a week at Eisenhower Park Pool. Sometimes I have to practice before school at 5:45 a.m. I love those practices because even though it's tough to get up so early, once I am in the pool I feel like I can conquer anything.

I love when we have swim meets. It is really exciting to be standing on the block, waiting to dive into the water. My favorite stroke is the butterfly. If you like to swim and want to be on a team, you should check out LIAC and see if it's right for you.

Visit them online at longislandswimming.com or call 516-378-8467.