Going for a drive with Motorworks wooden cars

We are reviewing Motorworks cars and Fuel-N-Shine Station, wooden cars that are made by Motorworks. These cars were a lot of fun to play with. You are able to change the pieces from one car to another to make completely new cars. The tires are made out of rubber, and that helps them to move really fast! We would not recommend these cars for kids younger than 4 because of the small pieces.

We also played with the Motorworks Fuel-N-Shine Station. It has a gas station with removable nozzles so you can fill up your car's gas tank. The gas station also has a store with a car wash. The car wash has moving rollers. It was fun to play with!