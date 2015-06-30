I moved here from Brazil, and I speak Portuguese. I am learning a lot of English, but there are many times when I do not understand the English language. I use a great tool on the computer to help me understand English. It is Google Translate. You can find it if you search for "Google Translate," or you can type translate.google.com in the address bar on your computer.

When I don't understand something, I type it in Portuguese. There is a second screen and the computer will translate what I write into English. Sometimes, if I don't understand the English, I will type it into Google Translate and the computer will translate it into Portuguese so I can understand. There are many languages available. I counted 48 different languages on there. Google Translate is very simple to use.