Great sights of Hampton Bays

Here are some of the reasons we love living in Hampton Bays:

1. The beautiful beaches, bays and ocean, which you can enjoy in the summer and winter.

2.Ponquogue Bridge, where you can see the bay, the ocean, and the inlet.

3. The Shinnecock Canal with locks for the boats to go through. You can go crabbing there too at night.

4. We have a San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons. Thousands of people come to it.

5. We can go paddle boarding, kayaking, and jet skiing in the bays.

6. Red Creek Park, which has a basketball court, skateboarding ramps, a hockey rink, a baseball field, an animal shelter, a big salon for parties, a big playground for older kids and a small playground for toddlers.