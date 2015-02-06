Hampton Bays students come together to grow a garden

About five years ago, the community garden was built at the Hampton Bays Middle School. It has gotten bigger and bigger. This year a greenhouse was added. In the spring, every student in the elementary school plants cucumbers, tomatoes, radishes, strawberries, peas, peppers, lettuce, beans and flowers. We plant them at the middle school in the community garden. We put the seeds in soil in our classrooms and each day we watch how much they grow. When the plants are seedlings we plant them outside. Community members also plant gardens there. The lettuce, cucumbers, and other vegetables grown in the greenhouse are used in the middle school cafeteria. The food that we grow in the community garden is very fresh. Some of the fresh vegetables are also donated to the food pantry. That's what we do each year.