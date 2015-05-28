Having fun on the farm

There are many places to explore during the summer. One stands out in my mind, though.

There is a great place called Lewin Farms at 812 Sound Ave., in Calverton. If you visit, you can pick fruit just like a farmer.

They're open throughout the spring, summer and fall. In the winter you can chop down your very own Christmas tree.

When I go with my family during the summer, it's a blast. Not only do we pick our own peaches, strawberries and sweet corn, but we also enjoy family activities like riding horses. This is a fun and affordable summer adventure.

Right now, it is strawberry season, and that is followed by raspberries and blueberries picking time. In late July, it is time to pick blackberries and peaches.

For more information, go online: lewinfarm.com