'Healthyville' opens at Long Island Children's Museum in Garden City

"Healthyville," a new traveling exhibit, recently opened at the Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City.

The healthy, fun exhibit teaches health and wellness lessons, including how different activities affect heart rate and what the nutritional facts are for a variety of certain foods. It's bilingual (English/Spanish) and interactive for families.

Designed for children ages 5 to 12, the young "residents" of Healthyville will learn fun facts about nutrition, fitness, safety, hygiene and the functions of the body. You'll have the chance to ride and row with a skeleton, discover 'Go, Slow and Whoa' foods, touch boogers inside a giant nose, get an inside view of digestion, measure your vertical leap and exercise your heart.

The exhibit will remain open through May 3; included with museum admission of $12 for adults and children older than 1, $11 seniors. For more information, call 516-224-5800 or visit licm.org.