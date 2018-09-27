Things to DoFamily

Free Prairie Harvest Day for families in Garden City on Saturday

The Prairie Harvest Day on Sept. 29 runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Credit: Friends of Hempstead Plains

Kids can pretend to be flowers and imagine what it’s like to be in a rainstorm on Saturday during The Friends of Hempstead Plains’ Prairie Harvest Day in Garden City.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at 11 a.m. local poet Tom Stock will lead the children in the interactive outdoor imagination exercise, says Amanda Furcall, executive director of The Friends of Hempstead Plains. The rest of the day includes a botanical tour of the rare prairie grassland, seed spreading on areas that need restoration, nature crafts and light refreshments.

Hempstead Plains includes 45 acres of grasses and wildflowers, and includes an education center building, Furcall says. The event is on the acreage that's on Nassau Community College's campus.

For more information, call 516-572-7575 ext. 26531 or visit friendsofhp.org. In the event of thunderstorms, the event will be canceled, Furcall says.

