Honoring veterans with a monthly service at our school

Every month, the students celebrate veterans. We celebrate them because we are grateful for liberty and for all they've done. They are heroes.

In November we celebrate by giving a luncheon to the veterans. We sing the songs of each branch of the military. Each month we honor a different veteran.

We hang a flag in his or her honor. It flies outside the elementary school for a month. Then, we present that flag to the veteran we honored after the month is over. We do this ceremony by the flagpole if it is nice out. Some students read the life story of the veteran we are honoring. We also read about what he or she accomplished during the war.

Students write poems and read them aloud. Many of the veterans we have honored at my school participated in World War II or the Korean War.