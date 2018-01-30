‘Monster Nanny’ review: Kids try to learn caregiver’s secrets

“Monster Nanny” was a very intriguing book to read. It was written by author Tuutikki Tolonen (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt). The genre of this book is fiction. It also teaches very good lessons (but you have to read the book to find out).

This book is about three children — Halley, Koby and Mimi Hellman — whose mother goes away to Lapland while their dad is coming back from a business trip. They are left in the care of a monster who is very loyal to the Hellman family.

These children try to unravel the mysteries behind this interesting monster and they find out that they’re not the only children left in the care of a monster. Along the way, they also find out about other mysterious creatures, such as the botherfairy who drinks monster blood.

You should read this amazing book for many different reasons. You will get you hooked into this story in the first few pages. Everyone will enjoy this amazing book because it’s funny, interesting, mysterious and overall, just plain enjoyable.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5