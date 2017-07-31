How I learned to love to ride a Jet Ski with my dad
In the summer, there are lots of things to do. Some people like to play outdoor games, go to the beach, surf, play in the park, and many more. I like to ride a water scooter, like a Jet Ski.
This is a small vehicle that skims across the surface of the water and that you drive like a motorcycle or scooter. Even though many people are not afraid to ride a one, there are still some dangers to watch out for. One is being in the ocean during a thunderstorm. Another danger is losing control of the craft. One last danger is shark attacks. That rarely happens, but you never know.
The first time I saw a water scooter, I was 4. I was so excited because I was going to ride with my dad. When I rode it I was super scared. When I got off I threw up a few times. I said I would never ride another one, but I was wrong. When I turned 7, my dad got a Jet Ski for himself. We went for a ride together, and after a while I wasn’t scared. That time I didn’t throw up — I just drank lots of water and I wasn’t dizzy anymore. Later that year I saw an ad for water scooter lessons so I asked my dad, and he said I could when I’m older.