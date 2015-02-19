How I learned to make video games

My mom found out that there was a video-game-making class at Hofstra University last year. When she asked me if I wanted to go, I said yes.

The first day of the class, I was excited and nervous. I was nervous because I didn't know anyone and it looked like everyone knew one another. When they told us to find a seat, I sat next to a kid named Sam. He knew a lot about making games, but I knew nothing.

Five minutes later, when everyone was there, we started to work on our computer games. The teacher told us what to do and how to do it.

After a few more weeks we were finally done with our first level. Now it was time to work on our second level. The teachers had us do our second level on our own, and since I knew a lot more, it was much easier.

Two weeks later we were done with the second level. The teachers let our parents into the room and let us test out our games. The teachers had given us a sheet that showed us how to log in to our games and fix them up and play them over the summer. You were also able to play other games that other kids in the class had created.

On the last day of class I was very disappointed because it was over.

