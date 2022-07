I know 9 facts about you:

1. You are reading this.

2. You can't say the letter M without touching your lips.

3. You just tried it.

4. You're smiling.

6. You're smiling or laughing again.

7. You didn't notice I missed fact 5.

8. You just checked it.

9. You're smiling again.