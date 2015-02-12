I discovered 'Thursday with the Crown' and you should too

The book "Thursdays with the Crown," by Jessica Day George (Bloomsbury) is part of a fantasy adventure book series. The stories are about a family of princesses and princes. This was the first time I had ever heard of this book series. In this book, the castle has come to life and transported the brothers and sisters to a strange land. Along with the children I Rufus, the pet griffin of the main character, Celie. In this strange land, the children need to figure out how get back to their home kingdom. Along the way, they meet an evil wizard who tries to trick them and keep them from finding out the truth. They also find the parents of their pet griffin after at first thinking they were going to be attacked by them!

This book was exciting and interesting because there were lots of twists and turns in it. I haven't read the other books in the series but I will now!