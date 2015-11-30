I love my hybrid dog

Hybrid, or mixed breed, dogs are getting more and more popular. Some have been around for years, and some aren’t as popular, or are newer. You might have heard of the puggle, which is an adorable mix between a beagle and a pug. Or the goldendoodle, which mixes the golden retriever and the poodle. Most would agree that mixes are cuter and have better personalities, but people also think that these dogs are healthier than single breed dogs. But are they really?

According to dogbreedinfo.com, hybrid dogs do tend to be healthier than pure-breeds, since their genes are mixed between two or more breeds. This doesn’t eliminate genetic problems, but the percentage is a whole lot lower than with pure-breeds. However, a possibly healthier dog does come with a tradeoff. The website states, “Unlike purebred dogs, when you adopt a hybrid, you do not know exactly what the temperament, size of the dog, or exact look of the dog will be.” Of course, you may get the best characteristics of both breeds or not.

So hybrids tend to be healthier and are, in my mind, more interesting than purebred dogs. These dogs are also kind of a gamble with their characteristics. However, I got really lucky with my amazing dorgi (dachshund-corgi mix), Rusty, so just make sure you get to know your dog (and vice versa) before you take it home. And then just have fun with your adorable hybrid. They are usually super cute and great-tempered.