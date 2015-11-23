Isabela Moner sits down with Long Island kids

We had an amazing time working as Kidsday reporters! We interviewed Isabela Moner right before her recent concert in Manhattan at the Bitter End. She has an amazing voice. She is currently starring as CJ Martin in the Nickelodeon show “100 Things to Do Before High School.” On that show she sings the theme song, “A Brand New Day.” At the interview she told us all about herself. Some of her hobbies, other than singing and acting, are dancing and playing the ukulele. The ukulele is her favorite instrument because her dad taught her how to play. Some questions we asked her were, “What movie or show would you want to star in?” She answered “I would like to be in the ‘Walking Dead’ or ‘Gossip Girl.’” We asked a lot more.

At the concert Isabela wasn’t afraid to talk to everybody in the crowd. Isabela told the crowd that her new album is called “Stopping Time” because each song represents a special moment in her life. The concert we attended was the celebration of its brand new release. Any time she hears certain music or her own she goes to a happy place. She expresses a great love for music by her songs. Isabela is a great singer and actor. She has a bright future ahead of her. We had an amazing time at her concert and at the interview! Watch a video of her performing at the Bitter End on YouTube.