Indoor fun for all ages: Skydiving at iFly

We had the amazing opportunity to try indoor skydiving at iFly in Yonkers. There are many iFlys across the United States, but this is the only one in the tristate area. iFly is for anyone ages 3 and older. The oldest person to skydive here was 86. More than 7 million people have flown at iFlys around the country.

Many of the trainers were in the military, but some also are professional skydivers. Some of the trainers they have are the best in the world. Before they actually become trainers, they go through a three- to four-week training program. Instructors are continually being retrained.

Before going into the wind tunnel, we had to go through a process to learn how to fly. We went into a room where we watched a video on flying positions and the basic hand signs from an instructor who is in the tunnel with you. There were four signs telling us what to do: legs bent, legs straight, chin up, and relax. After watching the video, we put on earplugs, goggles, helmet, and a jump suit fit to size.

We sat outside the tunnel, waiting for our turn. Each flight is two minutes, and we got to go two times. The first time, we learned how to skydive, and the second time, we used more advanced skills.

For example, the second time you go in, the instructor holds you and takes you up in a spinning motion. This part is the best of all because it feels like you’re actually skydiving. You might think this is an easier position, but it’s harder to fly in a wind tunnel because there are glass walls that keep you from moving around freely. This tunnel has two large fans at the bottom and two turning fans at the top. The fans create a cycle for the wind and makes you go up.

iFly has many activities for all ages. For example, it has a kids club on Mondays and Wednesdays and an all-abilities night for the disabled. It also hosts corporate events and birthday parties.

iFly is a great place to go with family and friends. As the instructors say at iFly, it really is the “only place where a grandparent can take a grandchild and have the same experience.” It’s not that far from Long Island, so give it a try.

It is located at 849 Ridge Hill Blvd. For more info, call 914-449-4359 or go online: iflyworld.com/westchester