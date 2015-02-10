It's OK to have a secret crush
Have you ever had a secret crush? Some kids were very scared or shy to admit they have a crush, so that made us want to find out even more!
We interviewed 83 kids in the fourth- and fifth-grade classes at our school to find out. Here are our results:
Yes, I've had a secret crush: 25
Never had a secret crush: 58
Kids who did have secret crushes said that it was someone who is in their class. We think that there are even more kids who have a secret crush but they didn't want to get teased by their classmates.
We say: Don't be afraid if you have a secret crush. You are not the only one. It's the circle of life. Happy Valentine's Day!