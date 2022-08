I think that the latest Judy Moody book, "Judy Moody, Mood Martian" by Megan McDonald (Candlewick Press) was great. I would recommend this book for kids 5 and older. This story is about when Judy turns her day backward. She decides that a backward day gives her an advantage in things and tries it for a whole week. If you have read her other stories, you would be sure to like this one. Let's see what comes next!

I would give the book 4 1/2 stars.