Have you ever dreamed of going into space, or becoming a scientist? Then you should read "Ken Jennings' Junior Genius Guides: Outer Space," by Ken Jennings (Simon and Schuster). This is one of the five books in his series.

The book begins with the author telling you how he liked discovering new things as a child. Years later he became a famous winner on the "Jeopardy" TV show. He created a guide to help kids become junior geniuses like himself. Do these types work? You must read the book to find out.

I like this book because of all the cool quizzes, trivia and games. There are a ton of facts. The book also tests your knowledge on space. My favorite part of the book was when scientists decided Pluto was not a planet and should be kicked out of the planet club. This book made me feel smart. It is best for kids, 8 to 11, and you might remember Ken.

RATING 5 smiles