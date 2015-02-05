Kids behaving badly? A Georgia barber has a 'solution'

Kids behaving badly? Georgia barber “Rusty Fred” may have the solution.

Head into A-1 Kutz in Snelville, Georgia, and owner Russell Fredrick will give free “old man” haircuts to unruly kids. He calls it the “Benjamin Button” special. Three days a week, Fredrick and his staff will offer this senior citizen cut to misbehaving kids — the idea is to punish them with unwanted attention.

According to The Washington Post, the 34-year-old father of three said he decided to “advertise the cut after he used the unique disciplinary measure on his 12-year-old son, Rushawn, last fall — and saw immediate results. Rushawn's grades, which had fallen, 'dramatically skyrocketed' after he got his old-man haircut, Fredrick said.”

So far, he's only had one parent use this form of discipline, but the images were recently shared on social media from Fredrick's Instagram account Rusty_Fred, so he expects more to be interested.

According to Fredrick, the reaction has been mostly positive. He told the Post: “There are a few people that are saying it's emotional abuse; but on average, everyone is applauding the mother that brought the child in — and applauding me as well.”