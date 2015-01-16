KIDS STUFF / Football babies

The Super Bowl is coming up, and baby can get into the spirit. Wrap up baby in a Teamees blanket shaped like a football and cuddle during the game. Blankets start at $53.99 at Teamees.com. Teamees also sells items featuring other sports.



Baby can look like a football himself in the Nike football cotton onesie and matching hat at Kohl's. $20 for the set at Kohls.com, in sizes newborn through 12 months. Kohl's also sells sets featuring baseball and basketball.



Daddy's diaper bag can scream team spirit with the Stwrap, which attaches to backpacks, purses, sport bags, duffel bags, luggage and totes. Available for more than 142 officially licensed college and pro teams. $4.99 at stwrap.com



The Football Bottle Hugger by Mud Pie lets baby hold his bottle as if it's the game ball. The plush bottle cover is decorated with football laces and features an elastic opening to hold the bottle. $15 at mud-pie.com