KIDS STUFF / Subscription gifts

Cooper & Kid

($65 plus shipping for one box; cooperandkid.com)

BEST FOR AGES For dads with kids 5 and older

The Cooper Kit can be delivered quarterly and is curated specifically for dads and kids. Each box features a nostalgic theme featuring six to nine hands-on activities, a bedtime story, links to more theme-related activities, parenting resources that are just for dads, a themed dinner menu with recipes and more. The best part? The shipping box turns into a toy.

Handmade Beauty Box

($29.99; handmadebeautybox.com)

BEST FOR AGES 6 and older

Each beauty box contains ingredients to make popular DIY projects with step-by-step instructions. Products include lotions, soaps, bath fizzies, lipstick, nail polish, foot scrubs and candles.

BitsBox

($30; bitsbox.com)

BEST FOR AGES 7 and older

Created by two former Google employees, this subscription box aims to help kids become programmers by teaching them to code. Each box comes with an activity book with different themes -- for example, cars or space. Then, using an online app, children can create their own games and play them on a mobile device.