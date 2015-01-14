Kidsday reviews NBA 2K15

NBA 2K15 is the most realistic simulation basketball game ever made. With Kevin Durant being the cover athlete, he has helped improve the game in all aspects.

The new face-scanning system allows players to put themselves into the game. When you face-scan, it scans your face and then you can play as yourself in the MyCareer game mode. The game also has made improvements in fan-favorite game modes such as MyTeam, MyGM, and MyCareer.

The game has also added new game modes like The Park for your MyPlayer and MyLeague. The park is a game mode where players can make their MyPlayers go head-to-head in a 5-on-5 with street rules. The graphics are the thing that most people are happy about.

They took a picture of all the NBA players and recorded all their voices to make the game the most realistic it has ever been. This game will change sports-gaming forever.