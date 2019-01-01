LI kids poll: Do you like the changing seasons?

I’ve taken a survey of the fourth- and fifth-grade kids in my school to find out if kids would rather live in a place that had only one season, or all four seasons. Here is what I found out.

All seasons: 63

One season: 18

As you can see, having all four seasons was the more popular choice. I do see why some kids would choose one season, though. I personally chose all four seasons because I couldn’t just pick one season. But I may change my mind, and choose to live in a place with one season and go on vacations to places with other seasons. Overall, I guess a little bit of everything is good.

There are pros and cons with everything — in winter you’d only be able to wear warm clothing, and vice versa in the summer. It’s good to experience all of the seasons, whether you’re jumping in a pool or building a snowman.

Here are some of the answers I was given:

"All seasons, because I get a chance to do all the seasonal things."

"One season, which is winter, because I’m allergic to pollen."

"One season, summer, because no school."

There was also one who would choose summer and take a vacation to places with other seasons.

Gina Cerulli’s fifth-grade class, Idle Hour Elementary School, Oakdale