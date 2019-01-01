LI kids poll: Do you like the changing seasons?
I’ve taken a survey of the fourth- and fifth-grade kids in my school to find out if kids would rather live in a place that had only one season, or all four seasons. Here is what I found out.
All seasons: 63
One season: 18
As you can see, having all four seasons was the more popular choice. I do see why some kids would choose one season, though. I personally chose all four seasons because I couldn’t just pick one season. But I may change my mind, and choose to live in a place with one season and go on vacations to places with other seasons. Overall, I guess a little bit of everything is good.
There are pros and cons with everything — in winter you’d only be able to wear warm clothing, and vice versa in the summer. It’s good to experience all of the seasons, whether you’re jumping in a pool or building a snowman.
Here are some of the answers I was given:
- "All seasons, because I get a chance to do all the seasonal things."
- "One season, which is winter, because I’m allergic to pollen."
- "One season, summer, because no school."
There was also one who would choose summer and take a vacation to places with other seasons.
Gina Cerulli’s fifth-grade class, Idle Hour Elementary School, Oakdale