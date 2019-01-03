Passing along a kindness rock

Have you ever taken a walk on the beach, or have you ever gone bike riding and found a rock? I’m not just talking about any rock, I’m talking about one that's colorful and has a kind message on the back. Well, guess what? I have.

These are called kindness rocks. Here’s how it works. First, you get a rock (the bigger the better). Then you paint it. Next, you write a kind message on the back. Last, you put it on a beach or on the side of the road for someone to find. If you are the lucky person who finds the rock, then I hope it lifts your spirits.

If you’re feeling down or even if you’re fine, the kindness rock makes you feel good about yourself, and wouldn’t it feel even better for you to give it to someone else to find it when they're down also? Let’s all throw kindness around like confetti and create and place kindness rocks all over our community to make a difference in someone’s life!

Gina Cerulli’s fifth-grade class, Idle Hour Elementary School, Oakdale