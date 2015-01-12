Kourtney Kardashian talks about placenta pills

Kourtney Kardashian joins the short list of celebrity moms who ingest their own placenta in the form of a post-natal vitamin.

On Saturday, Kourtney shared a photo on her Instagram account of her placenta pills, praising them as "yummy" and "life changing" after giving birth to her third child, Reign Aston Disick on Dec. 14, 2014. With 13.5 million followers on Instagram, Kourtney is sure to influence new moms to start popping placenta pills.

Some call it gross. Others say it's perfectly natural. Kourtney joins the likes of "Mad Men" star January Jones, Alicia Silverstone, Mayam Bialik, Playboy playmate and “Girls Next Door” star Holly Madison, and Tamara and Tia Mowry, who have elected to participate in this rising trend.

But are there any health benefits? Are there risks? According to NBC Los Angeles, "placenta pills are made by the mother's placenta being dehydrated in a machine for 16 hours, then blended into a powder and poured into capsules."

Advocates of the pills point out that most mammals eat their own placenta and they believe it speeds up recovery time with iron levels and milk supply, and even with postpartum depression. On the other hand, the placenta pills are not regulated supplements (not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration), so some doctors worry there could be unwanted bacteria being ingested along with the nutrients.

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last year, U.S. News & World Report spoke with Daniel Roshan, an ob-gyn at NYU Langone Medical Center's Rosh Maternal-Fetal Medicine, who said "he has no conflict with his patients wanting to take placenta pills, though he does warn them that there are no clinical trials or scientific research to back their effectiveness."