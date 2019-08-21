10 Labor Day activities for kids on Long Island

If you're looking to take a break from the beach or barbecues this weekend, there are many fun Labor Day events for families. From family-friendly festivals to exploring nature, baseball games, cultural entertainment, art and more, there's so much to do on Long Island.

Trout Fishing at Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery (1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor). Bring your own or rent equipment and try out trout fishing at the Fish Hatchery 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2. Limited spots are available each day on a first come, first served basis. Price: $5 a session, $4 for every fish you catch and you must keep it. Info: 516-692-6768, cshfishhatchery.org/fishing/.

Tanker Foes at the Museum of American Armor (1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage). See World War II allied and replica enemy armor operate in the fields from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1. Price: $13 adults, $8 ages 5 to 12, free for children ages 5 and younger. Info: 516-454-8265, museumofamericanarmor.org.

Shinnecock Powwow at the Shinnecock Nation Reservation near Southampton. It's the 72nd anniversary and features dancers in full tribal attire participating in drumming competitions and performing tribal dances. Kids and adults alike will enjoy storytelling, Native American arts and crafts, native foods and more 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 and 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 2. Bring blankets or seating. No pets allowed. Price: $15, $10 ages 6 to 12, free ages 5 and younger. Info: 631-283-6143, shinnecockindianpowwow.com.

Mother Cabrini Italian Feast at Suffolk County Community College, Grant Campus (1001 Crooked Hill Rd., Brentwood). Rides, Italian food specialties and entertainment at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30., 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1 and 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2; fireworks on Labor Day. Price: Free admission, fees for food and rides.

The Hampton Classic Horse Show (240 Snake Hollow Rd., Bridgehampton). Equestrians compete for high-stakes prize money, trophies and ribbons 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 1. Additionally, families can find shops selling equestrian-related merchandise, international food vendors, plenty of children's activities. Price: $10, free younger than 6, $20 carload, $45 reserved grandstand for Grand Prix on Sunday, Sept. 1. Info: 631-537-3177, hamptonclassic.com.

Marine Discovery Sail at The Waterfront Center (1 West End Ave, Oyster Bay). From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 31, families can discover local marine life in Oyster Bay aboard the historical 1883 oyster sloop Christeen. Registration is required. Price: $25 per person. Info: thewaterfrontcenter.org.

Fireboat Fire Fighter Museum at Greenport Commercial Pier (Wiggins Street and 3rd Street, Greenport). Tour the entire ship, visit the engine room and learn about maritime history from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1. The museum is adjacent to the Shelter Island Ferry Terminal and the Greenport LIRR Station. Price: Free, donations accepted. Info: 631-333-2230, americasfireboat.org.

Exhibit: Mash-Up Menagerie at the Long Island Children's Museum (11 Davis Ave., Garden City). Check out the museum's latest exhibit 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 1. Visitors can check out the frames of mixed-up animals, such as a whion (whale and lion), an elester (elephant and rooster), octomoose (octopus and moose) and more. Kids are encouraged to use their imagination to finish these unique creatures. Price: $14, free ages 1 and younger. Info: 516-224-5800, licm.org.

Old Time Baseball at Old Bethpage Village Restoration (1303 Round Swamp Rd, Old Bethpage). On Monday, Sept. 1 at 11:30 a.m., watch players dressed in period uniforms play a game of baseball as it was in 1864. Prices: $14 adults, $8 ages 5-12, free children 4 and younger. Info: obvrnassau.com.

Rapunzel at John W. Engeman Theater (250 Main St., Northport). A new spin on this classic fairy tale comes to life on stage 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1. Price: $15. Info: 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com.

