Why Latin Night at Katch in Lindenhurst is 'the happiest night of the week'

A crowd vies for space under festive strings of lights at one of 55 picnic tables near the dance floor, or sets up on the sand with folding chairs and coolers, awaiting the start of the music.

By 7 p.m., the bar at Lindenhurst's Katch at Venetian Shores is packed and the dance floor is jumping with all ages spinning together in complex choreographies or simple side-to-side steps. Some are holding babies, and children are in the center of a cheering dance circle that might include their grandparents.

By 8 p.m., the sun is setting over the band and folks are mopping their faces with napkins.

“It’s the happiest night of the week,” says Katchlin Janawski, 38, co-owner of Katch, where on Tuesday nights through September folks of all ages and backgrounds flow in from all corners of Nassau and Suffolk, Brooklyn and Queens united by two passions: a love of Latin music and dancing, and a desire for good, clean fun.

Katch offers free live music seven days a week at the seaside venue, but Tuesday Latin Night may be the biggest. A rotating roster of popular metro area bands takes the stage from 6 to 10 p.m., playing mostly salsa and some cumbia, supported by a D.J. spinning blockbuster Latin pop, bachata and merengue. This summer marks the sixth season of the event that draws hundreds.

Carina Guillen, 53, of Melville is a Tuesday night regular who meets friends from work and salsa dancing circles. “I come here for the atmosphere,” she says. “You can’t go wrong at the beach. It’s a great vibe, a welcoming environment.”

Guillen says it's a reminder of her childhood. "My parents were Dominican; I am first generation. Every Friday and Saturday we would pick a family member's house for dinner and dancing. It was all weekend until Sunday; then you went to church," she says. "It's just amazing to be somewhere, especially on Long Island, where you can come and you're embraced."

Her dance buddy, Joseph Wong, 36 of Brentwood agrees. “You go to a location like this and people like to dance with you,” he says. “There’s no social hierarchy. At clubs it’s about who's showing the most skin, compared to a place like this which is a social gathering for the art of dancing. It’s free to get in, you have live music and a DJ; the food’s good, the drinks are great and you get to meet random people.”

No rhythm? No problem.

The dance floor is open to all — and the casual environment means it's not unusual for dance partners to invite strangers to join. You don’t have to be Latinx to jump right in.

Margaret Halat, 76, “a proud Polish woman” from West Babylon, comes every week. “I get right on the dance floor; I learned from watching,” she says. “The music, the rhythm, I enjoy it. It’s not what I am supposed to do, but I feel it in my chest and I love it.” Halat says she got help from her new dance friends. "They would make a circle and they would show me."

One of the revelers out on the dance floor known for their teaching skills is Wong. "It's easy; you just need someone to lead you," he says.

At future Latin Nights, more official dance lessons may be incorporated next season, according to Janawski.

"You have people who can dance, and then you have people who can't and want to learn," Guillen says. "Or you just come and enjoy the warm breeze, the nice drinks and the food is pretty good as well."

The staff whipping up that food gets into the spirit too. “We have a lot of bilingual staff who love working Latin Night,” says bar manager, Matt Jordan, 34. “The Spanish kitchen crew comes up with the Latin specials, because they know what dishes to make.” So in addition to beef or chicken empanadas ($10 for 3), the kitchen offers Mexican street corn ($6) and tacos ($13-$16 for 3); recent specials include yuca with crispy pork, and peppers with Latin American sausages.

Frank Gentilesca, 57, has been doing security at Katch for six years. “We love working Latin Nights,” Gentilesca says, as partygoers stop to say hello. “It’s just a happy bunch of people here to dance and have a good time. Everyone is courteous, so polite. You may come here alone, but you’ll leave with friends.”

Join in on Latin Night

Latin Night at Katch at Venetian Shores will continue through the first week of October, weather permitting. Parking is free after 5 p.m.; 850 Venetian Blvd., Lindenhurst.

Can’t make it to Tuesday or can’t get enough Latin music? Latin Nights at Sully's Wharf, at Tanner Park in Copiague, take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.