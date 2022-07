The Motorworks Slingshot Speed Launcher is a great toy, although it's only an accessory for the Motorworks cars. It doesn't come with cars, but you can buy the cars separately. The launcher makes a great present. You are in charge of how fast the car goes. It depends on how far back you pull it.

You can decorate the launcher with the stickers that are included with it. I wouldn't recommend giving the launcher to kids younger than 3.